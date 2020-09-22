fbpx
Daily Outrage

A Fantasy Come True 

You've heard that bullying of children can be a problem; maybe you even experienced such bullying yourself. But what about bullying of adults? These young activists had some very nasty things to say to this little old man. Then they got the surprise of their lives.



    ShareThis
    Share with a
    friend or family
  • Comment
    Rage Back
  • 1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars
    Loading...
    Rate this Daily Outrage
 
Posted By: admin 0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Best comments get a free hardcover copy of Living Sanely in an Insane World. We'll email you for your address if you're selected.

US PRESIDENTS - THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UGLY

  • Twitter
    @TheOutrageDaily

    @how_much_risk: COVID continues to proceed at a crawl. Nationally, modeled active cases are up about 29,000. This could be the bump I was expecting from extensive university testing, but it’s occurring a couple of weeks later than I anticipated. https://t.co/ZwwNj3qJhK
    h J R
    @TheOutrageDaily

    - 1 day ago

    Antifa tries to bully this poor old guy, well he has the last word https://t.co/rJDNL2ETJ9 via @YouTube https://t.co/5gOWi2D1QA
    h J R
    @TheOutrageDaily

    - 2 days ago

    @Astroglide13: @groom_media @TheOutrageDaily The economy was wrecked the second shutdowns started, everyone with even half a brain knew what was to come, and tried to tell everyone, no one listened so now we're fucked. This country isn't meant to shut down
    h J R
    @TheOutrageDaily

    - 4 days ago