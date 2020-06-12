fbpx
Daily Outrage

The Real Heroes are in Wisconsin 

Does the state of Wisconsin have the only judges who remember that the US has certain guaranteed freedoms, like freedom of movement and assembly?

Or are they just the only ones who have figured out that lockdowns don’t actually work?

Here is what they said in overturning the state’s stay at home orders:

"We find no evidence that the repeal of the state SIPO impacted social distancing, COVID-19 cases, or COVID-19-related mortality during the fortnight following enactment".

Read the full analysis from our actuary here

