fbpx
Daily Outrage

Lockdown Kills the Poor 

Lockdown Kills the Poor If you think the worldwide lockdown is such a wise thing, you should read this article about suicides in Thailand, one of many developing countries where the poor are suffering terribly to keep richer old people alive.

 

Join Our Campaign to #EndtheLockdownNow

    ShareThis
    Share with a
    friend or family
  • Comment
    Rage Back
  • 1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars
    Loading...
    Rate this Daily Outrage
 
Posted By: admin 0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Best comments get a free hardcover copy of Living Sanely in an Insane World. We'll email you for your address if you're selected.

US PRESIDENTS - THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UGLY

  • Twitter
    @TheOutrageDaily

    If you think the worldwide lockdown is such a wise thing, you should read this article about suicides in Thailand,… https://t.co/1wJ9qp9BgA
    h J R
    @TheOutrageDaily

    - 1 hour ago

    RT @groom_media: In a time like this, when everyone seems to be afraid of dying from COVID, it's interesting to read about a culture where…
    h J R
    @TheOutrageDaily

    - 2 days ago

    RT @Indo_Art_House: Our museums page brings you the best examples of museum art around the world, including some particularly beautiful rel…
    h J R
    @TheOutrageDaily

    - 4 days ago