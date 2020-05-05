Americans Finally Breaking Free 

Apple Data Shows Shelter-In-Place Is Ending, Whether Governments Want It To Or Not!



Bye-bye shelter-in-place. Hello, re-opening.



Apple’s Mobility Trends report shows that traffic in the US and other countries like Germany has pretty much doubled in the past three weeks. It had been down to 72%. And location data provider Foursquare says that gas and fast food visits are back to pre-COVID-19 levels in the American Midwest.



