Americans Finally Breaking Free 

Americans Finally Breaking Free Apple Data Shows Shelter-In-Place Is Ending, Whether Governments Want It To Or Not!

Bye-bye shelter-in-place. Hello, re-opening.

Apple’s Mobility Trends report shows that traffic in the US and other countries like Germany has pretty much doubled in the past three weeks. It had been down to 72%. And location data provider Foursquare says that gas and fast food visits are back to pre-COVID-19 levels in the American Midwest.

Read More @Forbes

 

