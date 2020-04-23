COVID and Life During Wartime 

There have been a lot of comparisons to wartime with the current COVID crisis. So how accurate are they?



In World War One, about 700,000 British soldiers died. Those in trenches had about a 1 in 10 chance of dying under withering enemy fire, but they charged out of the trenches because they believed in their country, their God, doing their duty, or something else that made them willing to face death head-on.



In the COVID crisis, Americans have about a 1 in 8250 chance of dying, so they remained huddled in their homes. They believe in having lots of toilet paper on hand and the power of legally not paying their bills.



