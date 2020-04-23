fbpx
Daily Outrage

Can you Live without Risk? 

Can you Live without Risk? To understand just how absurd the COVID shutdown is, you need to understand the following:

IHME, which is the most followed credible source of COVID information, from the University of Washington, published a revision to their COVID model late yesterday. They have added an estimate for each state as to when they believe lifting restrictions is prudent. Their criteria, however, are when infections drop below 1 per million of population or 0.0001%.

It is quite possible that will never happen.

In other words, restriction measures are basically being based on a standard of “0 risk”. The problem with this is that life is basically a risky proposition.

If you adopt the same level of risk tolerance for all aspects of life as are recommended for dealing with COVID, you will never engage in any of the following activities:

  • Driving a car
  • Having sex
  • Swimming in the ocean
  • Playing any sport
  • Eating food (which can lead to choking)
  • Being outside (where you can be struck by lightning)
In fact, there is basically no activity in life that is statistically less dangerous than the level at which the COVID restrictions are based.

So the question you need to ask yourself is, what is the value of a life that is based on activities that can only be achieved with a zero degree of risk?

