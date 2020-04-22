fbpx
New York City vs. Amazon 

New York City vs. Amazon Leftys in New York City were celebrating big time when Amazon withdrew its plans to build a headquarters in New York City just over a year ago. Down with corporate greed! Power to the people!

Of course, now New York City has so many jobless that the unemployment system broke down yesterday, and the city is begging for a bailout from the rest of the country.

And Amazon is the only big company hiring, instead of firing.

