Saving the Old and the Young? 

Image by Aline Dassel from Pixabay



So you believe in the sanctity of life, that it’s worth closing down society to save a relatively small number of lives, even if those lives are of mostly older people with limited life expectancies? No price is too high to save a life?



No inconvenience or sacrifice is too much, right? Even if we shut down all normal life in the world.



Interesting thought. Hmmm…



Deaths in the US from Coronavirus, as of April 10: 15,697



Legal abortions in 2017 (the latest year for which data is available) in the US: 862,000



