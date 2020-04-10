fbpx
Daily Outrage

Saving the Old and the Young? 

Saving the Old and the Young? Image by Aline Dassel from Pixabay

So you believe in the sanctity of life, that it’s worth closing down society to save a relatively small number of lives, even if those lives are of mostly older people with limited life expectancies? No price is too high to save a life?

No inconvenience or sacrifice is too much, right? Even if we shut down all normal life in the world.

Interesting thought. Hmmm…

Deaths in the US from Coronavirus, as of April 10: 15,697

Legal abortions in 2017 (the latest year for which data is available) in the US: 862,000

    ShareThis
    Share with a
    friend or family
  • Comment
    Rage Back
  • 1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars
    Loading...
    Rate this Daily Outrage
 
Posted By: admin 0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Best comments get a free hardcover copy of Living Sanely in an Insane World. We'll email you for your address if you're selected.

AN APOLOGY, AND AN INVITATION

  • Twitter
    @TheOutrageDaily

    Our museums page brings you the best examples of museum art around the world, including some particularly beautiful… https://t.co/ymF5kMfszq
    h J R
    @TheOutrageDaily

    - 5 hours ago

    Deaths in the US from Coronavirus, as of April 10: 15,697 Legal abortions in 2017 (the latest year for which data… https://t.co/YUtpTEyiAb
    h J R
    @TheOutrageDaily

    - 15 hours ago

    Based on the Center for Disease Control data, you are far more likely to die from Heart disease, Cancer, Accidents,… https://t.co/p3y4phJXYV
    h J R
    @TheOutrageDaily

    - 17 hours ago