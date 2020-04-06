This is the Cost of Saving One Person from COVID-19 

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay



What is the cost of saving one already sick elderly person from dying from COVID-19?



Is it heartless to ask about the cost, in human terms? What if we’re doing more damage than good?



For every single person that is saved by a lockdown and social distancing, this is the cost:





Thousands of people will lose their jobs.

Other people will die from heart disease as a result of the lockdown.

A woman will be beaten by her husband as domestic abuse cases rise and frustration and boredom reach intolerable levels.

The kids down the street will lose, forever, part of their education.

Everyone will learn that democracy and personal liberty can be thrown out the window at the first signs of big trouble.

The business owner who lives next door who spent decades building her small business will be wiped out.

Another couple will get divorced, as the stress of losing work and being confined with the kids takes its toll.

So, congratulations – my 88-year-old mother gets to live 9 months longer in her retirement home than she would have otherwise. But even she doesn’t want others to pay this kind of price.