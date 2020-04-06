This is the Cost of Saving One Person from COVID-19 

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
What is the cost of saving one already sick elderly person from dying from COVID-19?
Is it heartless to ask about the cost, in human terms? What if we’re doing more damage than good?
For every single person that is saved by a lockdown and social distancing, this is the cost:
- Thousands of people will lose their jobs.
- Other people will die from heart disease as a result of the lockdown.
- A woman will be beaten by her husband as domestic abuse cases rise and frustration and boredom reach intolerable levels.
- The kids down the street will lose, forever, part of their education.
- Everyone will learn that democracy and personal liberty can be thrown out the window at the first signs of big trouble.
- The business owner who lives next door who spent decades building her small business will be wiped out.
- Another couple will get divorced, as the stress of losing work and being confined with the kids takes its toll.
