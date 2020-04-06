fbpx
Daily Outrage

This is the Cost of Saving One Person from COVID-19 

This is the Cost of Saving One Person from COVID-19 Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

What is the cost of saving one already sick elderly person from dying from COVID-19?

Is it heartless to ask about the cost, in human terms? What if we’re doing more damage than good?

For every single person that is saved by a lockdown and social distancing, this is the cost:

  • Thousands of people will lose their jobs.
  • Other people will die from heart disease as a result of the lockdown.
  • A woman will be beaten by her husband as domestic abuse cases rise and frustration and boredom reach intolerable levels.
  • The kids down the street will lose, forever, part of their education.
  • Everyone will learn that democracy and personal liberty can be thrown out the window at the first signs of big trouble.
  • The business owner who lives next door who spent decades building her small business will be wiped out.
  • Another couple will get divorced, as the stress of losing work and being confined with the kids takes its toll.
So, congratulations – my 88-year-old mother gets to live 9 months longer in her retirement home than she would have otherwise. But even she doesn’t want others to pay this kind of price.

 

 

Join our campaign to #EndtheLockdownNow

    ShareThis
    Share with a
    friend or family
  • Comment
    Rage Back
  • 1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars
    Loading...
    Rate this Daily Outrage
 
Posted By: admin 0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Best comments get a free hardcover copy of Living Sanely in an Insane World. We'll email you for your address if you're selected.

US PRESIDENTS - THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UGLY

  • Twitter
    @TheOutrageDaily

    What is the cost of saving one already sick elderly person from dying from COVID-19? Is it heartless to ask about… https://t.co/MGKrZovHEW
    h J R
    @TheOutrageDaily

    - 6 hours ago

    COVID and Hospital Capacity – Sensationalized News vs. Reality 1 Million - Staffed Hospital Beds in the United Sta… https://t.co/2zDy1Ss0OV
    h J R
    @TheOutrageDaily

    - 17 hours ago