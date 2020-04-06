fbpx
Real Numbers

COVID and Hospital Capacity – Sensationalized News vs. Reality 

1 Million

Staffed Hospital Beds in the United States

2.5%

Being used currently for COVID 19 Patients

While hospitals in some areas, such as in New York, are over capacity, the average occupancy rate of hospitals across the US is now somewhat under the average. Perhaps because people are deferring any elective surgery or treatments due to the perception of medical care shortages?

 

