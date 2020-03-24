Home of the Free, Land of the Brave? 

As Americans tremble and huddle in their bunkers – I mean their homes – they are bombarded with prophets of doom.



Amidst the endless and pathetic pleading for a bailout – any bailout will do – we’ve come across one intelligent analysis of the situation by Michael Saylor, CEO of Microstrategy; read this article for a summary of his 3000-word email to employees.



Disclaimer: we realize that in the current hysteria this question is probably considered treasonous. But is there any, y’know, law, that says that governments can basically confine entire populations to home arrest to prevent the spread of a disease that is killing far fewer people than drivers kill every year?



Or is just that Americans – like people all over the world - have become such pathetically cowardly, dumb animals that they are unable to assess risk in any intelligent way?



Read the Saylor article before he’s taken out and shot, pursuant to the most recent round of Emergency government orders.



