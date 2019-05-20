Gay? No problem. Christian? Big Problem 

The disconnect between the tech world and the rest of America has become so obvious that even the popular show Silicon Valley on HBO, S5 Ep4 Tech Evangelist is parodying the hatred that techies have for Christianity.



"America loves Christians"



"Guys, it can’t be that big of a deal, right? Why should it be? America loves Christians."



"Muslims are the enemy."



"Well, that’s true in most of America, but not in Silicon Valley, sadly."



""Sadly"? You can be openly polyamorous."



"And people here will call you brave."



"You can put micro-doses of LSD in your cereal, and people will call you a pioneer."



"But the one thing you cannot be is a Christian."



"I find their theology to be illegitimate, and it’s clear that they are the source of the majority of the world’s problems."



"But, fuck, Richard, even I wouldn’t just out a Christian like that."



"Yeah, it was kinda fucked up."



"Cool man, thanks."



"[SOFTLY] Hey, I thought he wasn’t supposed to chime in."



"Yeah, he’s not, but based on its merits, I’ll allow that one."



"Guys, [STAMMERS] come on."



"It can’t be that bad."



"Richard! What the fuck did you do over there? So I just got off the phone with Colin over at K-Hole, and while he loves your tech, he’s considering blowing up the deal."



"What? Just because one of my CEOs is Christian? It freaks people out in the Valley! Okay, so what do you want me to do, Monica? You want me to drop Deedee just because he’s Christian? The company’s not Christian."



"It’s gay which is fine, right? Yeah! No, That plays great."











See our study for more examples of the ways that techies despise the rest of America.



Watch That Episode Here



