Leaving Neverland 

Leaving Neverland The whole world of American entertainment has a long history of generating riches and worship for people who should really be in jail. While presidents and princes were honoring Michael Jackson, he was busy sexually abusing 7-year-old boys.

Should this really have been such a surprise? He was seen openly and in public with many of these young boys, yet very few people, not even the parents of the boys, questioned what he was doing with them in his house.

 

