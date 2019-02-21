Big Tech and Mind Control 

As we warned in yesterday’s GM, and our study, big tech companies are enemies of free speech and honest and open discussion. Orwell warned us in his great novel 1984 about a totalitarian government censoring the discussion of its citizens. But now big tech companies have beaten the government to the role of censor.



Pinterest is removing all search results for certain terms, such as “vaccine”. No search results, no discussion. Welcome to the Brave New World of One speak.



