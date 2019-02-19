 
Ask Alexa about socialism or Jesus Christ 

Ask Alexa about socialism or Jesus Christ Now that Big Tech is taking over your home with devices you talk to, you should figure out what these devices, and the people behind them, really have to say. One journalist did an interesting experiment, asking Alexa about topics like socialism and religion; then he recorded the results.

Check out this shocking YouTube video posted by Steven Crowder exposing Alexa’s most biased and liberal responses. While the content in this video is 100%, not a hoax, many have claimed that it is fake. Alexa most likely changed her biased responses after the backlash to avoid the negative attention, you can get the raw unedited video of Crowder’s experiment at the Daily Wire.

