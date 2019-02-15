 
Bill de Blasio, Mayor of New York City. You have to be tough to make it in New York City. We gave Amazon the opportunity to be a good neighbor and do business in the greatest city in the world. Instead of working with the community, Amazon threw away that opportunity. We have the best talent in the world and every day we are growing a stronger and fairer economy for everyone. If Amazon can’t recognize what that’s worth, its competitors will.

Bill de Blasio, Mayor of New York City.
Source: NY Times
Say What?

Really, Mr. de Blasio? And what competitors, exactly, does Amazon have?

