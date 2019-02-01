The Fight For Free Speech 

Free speech is in serious danger as the left uses pressure on corporations to shut down any voice that disagrees with it, and by labeling any non left-wing opinion “hate speech”.
This video, featuring two intelligent, thoughtful men, talk about how they are leaving the Patreon platform because of left-wing pressures against free speech.
Will our Patreon campaign be next?
Read More Here
