Endless Vacation for Feds 

Closed for business: Will small contractors survive? Will federal talent bail?

Endless Vacation for Feds The vast majority of federal employees are unproductive and wildly overpaid bureaucrats, but that doesn’t stop the media from whining on their behalf. You’ll find all sorts of articles in the mainstream media about the poor government employees who have missed a paycheck, like the ones above, with some truly ridiculous ones talking about government employees losing their homes.

Yeah, right. The truth is that bloated federal salaries have helped make Fairfax and Loudoun counties, just outside DC, the richest places in the United States. 

Here’s the truth, from a member of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors: Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge), who is a federal employee himself with United States Capitol Police but not furloughed …. was skeptical, pointing out federal employees get back pay for missed paychecks when the government reopens.

“Basically a government shutdown for federal employees is a free vacation if they want it,” Buffington said. “This is silly.”

 

Read Full Article at Washington Business Journal

