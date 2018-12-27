Year after year we hear talk about a federal government shutdown in the United States. But what most Americans don't realize is that whenever the government reopens all federal government employees are paid for the entire time the government was "shut down".



In other words, for federal employees, a government shutdown is simply a paid vacation. Not only that, but they actually continue to accumulate their normal vacation and leave time while the shutdown is in force.



So not only do they get paid for not working, but they get credit for that time in terms of building up sick leave and vacation time. No work, but full pay and full benefits, just a bit postponed.



Don't you wish you could have a "Shut Down" like that?








