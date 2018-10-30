2017 : Miracle in the Air 

0
Fatalities on commercial passenger flights.
36.8 million
Commercial passenger flights in 2017.
Almost 37 million flights and not a single death on a commercial passenger flight in 2017. This was one of the greatest feats of mankind in the modern era.
— Sources:
Number of flights performed by the global airline industry
2017 safest year on record for commercial passenger air travel
