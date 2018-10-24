Daily Outrage

The Foreigner 

Why do we like this movie? Because Jackie Chan plays a 60 year old man who still kicks ass. And it has a real plot. And the terrorists get what’s coming to them in the end. Believe in forgiveness if you like, but we like revenge.

 

Click here to see the preview

    Share with a
    friend or family
  • Rage Back
  • 1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars
    Loading...
    Rate this Daily Outrage
 
Posted By: admin 0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Best comments get a free hardcover copy of Living Sanely in an Insane World. We'll email you for your address if you're selected.

  • Twitter
    @TheOutrageDaily

    The, real per capita income rose 123% in China, compared to a 9% growth rate in the U.S. Let’s say you were making… https://t.co/zZLXYcqnfZ
    h J R
    @TheOutrageDaily

    - 2 hours ago

    There goes 50,000 high paying jobs and capital investment of $5 billion locally. This seems to become the biggest… https://t.co/Pf1864K1O0
    h J R
    @TheOutrageDaily

    - 5 days ago

    #NewZealand police can now get passwords for any electronic devices you bring into the country. They can download a… https://t.co/Ag5EIc74AJ
    h J R
    @TheOutrageDaily

    - 7 days ago