If you’re not Outraged about what is happening on college campuses, you’re just not paying attention. College campuses have become far more like religious institutions, with a rigid orthodoxy that tolerates no dissent. Rather than encourage open debate, conservative speakers are shouted down or banned. What happened? How did college campuses become so insular?



Why have American colleges become so hostile to free speech and a diversity of ideas? FIRE President Greg Lukianoff and social psychologist Jonathan Haidt contend that this problem stems from a generation of young people that have been conditioned to perceive disagreement as an attack and speech as violence in their new book The Coddling of the American Mind.

