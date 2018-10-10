Daily Outrage

The Hidden Atrocities of the Vietnam War 

You're probably aware of atrocities committed by American troops in Vietnam, such as the infamous My Lai massacre. But you're probably not aware of the atrocities committed by the North Vietnamese, for the simple reason that America has a free press which tries to expose such things, and Communist North Vietnam did not have a free press then, and doesn't now. That means documentary evidence, such as photos, of North Vietnamese atrocities is much less visible. This is also the case of the mass killings done by Mao and Stalin.

Why is there an endless stream of movies and books about the evils of Nazi Germany, but so few about the evils of Stalin's purges or Mao's Cultural Revolution, which were equally devastating? In large part because, unlike modern Germany, Russia and China have never become open societies, which means that their bloody secrets, like those of North Vietnam, have remained hidden.

 

Read More

    Share with a
    friend or family
  • Rage Back
  • 1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars
    Loading...
    Rate this Daily Outrage
 
Posted By: admin 0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Best comments get a free hardcover copy of Living Sanely in an Insane World. We'll email you for your address if you're selected.

AN APOLOGY, AND AN INVITATION

  • Twitter
    @TheOutrageDaily

    The, real per capita income rose 123% in China, compared to a 9% growth rate in the U.S. Let’s say you were making… https://t.co/zZLXYcqnfZ
    h J R
    @TheOutrageDaily

    - 2 hours ago

    There goes 50,000 high paying jobs and capital investment of $5 billion locally. This seems to become the biggest… https://t.co/Pf1864K1O0
    h J R
    @TheOutrageDaily

    - 5 days ago

    #NewZealand police can now get passwords for any electronic devices you bring into the country. They can download a… https://t.co/Ag5EIc74AJ
    h J R
    @TheOutrageDaily

    - 7 days ago