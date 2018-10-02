Latin America Is the Murder Capital of the World 

|Country
|Murders in 2016 according to U.N
|Population
|Murders per 1,000 Population
|Entire European Union
|5,351
|741 million
|0.007
|China
|8,634
|1379 million
|0.006
|United States
|17,250
|326 million
|0.05
|Mexico
|31,174
|128 million
|0.2
|Brazil
|63,808
|207 million
|0.3
|Carribean
|145,000
|39 million
|4
The idea of hot headed Latins is just another meaningless stereotype perpetuated by bigots, right? Or maybe not. In fact, the Caribbean and Latin America are the murder capitals of the world.
In fact, after adjusting for population differences, you're more than 500 times as likely to be murdered in the Caribbean as in Europe or China.
Source:
