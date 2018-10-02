Smart People Say The Stupidest Things

“Integrity is the most important value in my life and the facts will show I never compromised this in any way"

Tesla CEO Elon Musk responding to an SEC lawsuit accusing him of misleading investors, September 30, 2018.
Source: The Wall Street Journal
Say What?

Musk settled the lawsuit two days later and agreed to relinquish his role as chairman of the board of Telsa, as well as paying a fine.

 
