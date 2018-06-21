Why the Biggest Names in Business are About to Fail 

Buffett, Dimon, and Bezos are business Gods. But not smart enough to know that their new venture to combat health care costs will fail, given their hiring of Atul Gawande. Why? The task is incredibly difficult but Gawande won't even be devoting his full attention to it.

"Gawande sent a letter to friends and colleagues saying he will not give up his positions at Harvard or Brigham and Women's Hospital and that he will keep writing, including for the New Yorker". For Gawande, it's just another one of his gigs. And for the 3 business kings, its just a side distraction. No focus, no miracles.