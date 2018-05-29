"We are breaking the barriers to buying original works of art, making the process hassle free and entertaining just like watching your favorite TV show."
Buying art is like watching your favorite TV show? Huh? Maybe the whole point of collecting real art is that it’s supposed to be an act that requires careful thought, taste, and some educated discrimination. So, no, not exactly like watching The Simpsons.
