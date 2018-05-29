Smart People Say The Stupidest Things

"We are breaking the barriers to buying original works of art, making the process hassle free and entertaining just like watching your favorite TV show."

Artailer is a place where even individuals with little or no knowledge of art buying, collecting or investing, can buy their dream master art pieces with full confidence in the quality & story.
Source: Artailer
Say What?

Buying art is like watching your favorite TV show? Huh? Maybe the whole point of collecting real art is that it’s supposed to be an act that requires careful thought, taste, and some educated discrimination. So, no, not exactly like watching The Simpsons.

 
