"What! This is the atrocity which the French have created to give us an idea of their boasted taste...the grotesque mercenary invention of a machine builder"
- Intellectuals write letter protesting proposed Eiffel tower in Paris.
The Eiffel Tower of course became the most famous and popular tourist attraction in Paris, and is now universally regarded as a testament to the building arts.
