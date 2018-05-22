"What! This is the atrocity which the French have created to give us an idea of their boasted taste...the grotesque mercenary invention of a machine builder"

- Intellectuals write letter protesting proposed Eiffel tower in Paris.

Alexander Dumas, Emile Zola, Paul Verlane and Guy Maupassant | A group of notables on their long submitted, rather overexcited letter protesting at 'the deflowering of Paris' in 1888.