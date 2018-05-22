Smart People Say The Stupidest Things

"What! This is the atrocity which the French have created to give us an idea of their boasted taste...the grotesque mercenary invention of a machine builder"
- Intellectuals write letter protesting proposed Eiffel tower in Paris.

Alexander Dumas, Emile Zola, Paul Verlane and Guy Maupassant | A group of notables on their long submitted, rather overexcited letter protesting at 'the deflowering of Paris' in 1888.
Source: At home p.310
Say What?

The Eiffel Tower of course became the most famous and popular tourist attraction in Paris, and is now universally regarded as a testament to the building arts.

 
Posted By: admin 0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Best comments get a free hardcover copy of Living Sanely in an Insane World. We'll email you for your address if you're selected.

Endorsements

Leading publications say nice things about the Daily Outrage

netscapes netcenter

"Unbridled rants that can brighten even the dullest day"

playboy

"Entertaining rants on topics such as NBA labor negotiations and government waste."

AN APOLOGY, AND AN INVITATION