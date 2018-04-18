Smart People Say The Stupidest Things

"The sexual act of coitus and the body parts employed for it are so repulsive that, if it were not for the beauty of the faces and the adornment of the actors and the pent up impulse, nature would lose the human species."

Leonardo da Vinci (1452 1519), Italian Renaissance polymath whose areas of interest included invention, painting, architecture, anatomy, and cartography quoted in 1490 | Leonardo was never known to have a relationship with a woman.
Source: Leonardo da Vinci p.70
Say What?

Heterosexuals are often repulsed by homosexual sex. Da Vinci, who was gay, was apparently equally grossed out by what he could not enjoy or understand.

 
