"The sexual act of coitus and the body parts employed for it are so repulsive that, if it were not for the beauty of the faces and the adornment of the actors and the pent up impulse, nature would lose the human species."
Heterosexuals are often repulsed by homosexual sex. Da Vinci, who was gay, was apparently equally grossed out by what he could not enjoy or understand.
Best comments get a free hardcover copy of Living Sanely in an Insane World. We'll email you for your address if you're selected.