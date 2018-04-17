Smart People Say The Stupidest Things

We Americans have “a phobia about nuclear weapons.” To achieve victory in Vietnam, LeMay said, “I would use anything…including nuclear weapons.”

Gen. Curtis LeMay(1906 - 1990), who had led the firebombing of Tokyo, told a stunned press on October 3, 1968.
Source: The Wall Street Journal
Say What?

Yes, we Americans do have a phobia. It may have something to do with seeing the pictures of horribly scarred Japanese civilians after we dropped the bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Amazing that the Japanese are actually pro-American.

 
