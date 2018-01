Sumner Welles (1892 - 1961) served as US Under Secretary of State for FDR from 1936 to 1943, during World War Two. He made this comment about Winston Churchill in 1930.

Say What?

Churchill did drink and make his share of policy mistakes, but was still the single most important figure within Europe responsible for standing up against the Nazis when other leaders favored appeasement. He was also one of history's finest orators. So if Churchill is 3rd or 4th rate, what does that make Trump?