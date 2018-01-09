"My excitement and enthusiasm for the trenches is unbounded, and I'm keen to go. And the best part of it is that its not a morbid enthusiasm but a really happy and constructive enthusiasm; am pleased to death with myself."
Those poor, sweet naive young kids of yesteryear. The trenches of which he is speaking were a living Hell, with the constant threat of violent death, incredibly bad living conditions, and the stink of fear and impending bloodshed. But yeah, other than that, something to look forward to.
