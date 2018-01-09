"My excitement and enthusiasm for the trenches is unbounded, and I'm keen to go. And the best part of it is that its not a morbid enthusiasm but a really happy and constructive enthusiasm; am pleased to death with myself."

Oliver Ames (1895 - 1918), 22 year old Harvard graduate and newly minted officer confided to his mother in summer 1917. | Ames was killed in a fierce battle with Germans in 1918.