Smart People Say The Stupidest Things

"My excitement and enthusiasm for the trenches is unbounded, and I'm keen to go. And the best part of it is that its not a morbid enthusiasm but a really happy and constructive enthusiasm; am pleased to death with myself."

Oliver Ames (1895 - 1918), 22 year old Harvard graduate and newly minted officer confided to his mother in summer 1917. | Ames was killed in a fierce battle with Germans in 1918.
Source: Duffys War,p.90
Say What?

Those poor, sweet naive young kids of yesteryear. The trenches of which he is speaking were a living Hell, with the constant threat of violent death, incredibly bad living conditions, and the stink of fear and impending bloodshed. But yeah, other than that, something to look forward to.

 
