Smart People Say The Stupidest Things

"There was more to communism than people realize. We lived very well. I thought everybody did. Our building was all officials and their families - so much fun. We went to weekends in the country, a compound with horses and hunting. All the camps were given out to different ministries according to your status."

Goga Askkenazi, a Kazakh businesswoman and socialite, quoted while living in Milan in 2015, on being part of the ruling elite in Communist Kazakhstan.
Source: THE CUT
Say What?

Actually, everyone realizes the Communist elites ruthlessly exploited their positions to enrich themselves and live well at the expense of the plebes.

 
Posted By: admin 0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Best comments get a free hardcover copy of Living Sanely in an Insane World. We'll email you for your address if you're selected.

Endorsements

Leading publications say nice things about the Daily Outrage

netscapes netcenter

"Unbridled rants that can brighten even the dullest day"

playboy

"Entertaining rants on topics such as NBA labor negotiations and government waste."

US PRESIDENTS - THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UGLY