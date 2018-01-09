"There was more to communism than people realize. We lived very well. I thought everybody did. Our building was all officials and their families - so much fun. We went to weekends in the country, a compound with horses and hunting. All the camps were given out to different ministries according to your status."

Goga Askkenazi, a Kazakh businesswoman and socialite, quoted while living in Milan in 2015, on being part of the ruling elite in Communist Kazakhstan.