Smart People Say The Stupidest Things

"Not divine, but as Godlike as a human can be"

David Kirby, American Poet, on rythm and blues pioneer Otis Redding, quoted in March 2015
Source: The Wall Street Journal
Say What?

"Really? Godlike? The singer? Sure, "Sitting on the Dock of the Bay" is a nice song. But maybe da Vinci's imagination, or Michalangelo's creativity, or Einstein's brain, or a million other human beings come closer to being Godlike than a soul singer. But, hey, in a culture that worships athletes and entertainers, I guess this is what we should expect.

 
