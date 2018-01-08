Smart People Say The Stupidest Things

"Socks take a brutal beating in their daily work, trapped between your foot and your shoe, enduring pressure and friction to protect your precious feet. The time they spend in your drawer is their only chance to rest."

Marie Kondo, Japanese organizing consultant and author. The quote is from her international best seller 'The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up' published in January, 2011.
Source: The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up
Say What?

I was worried about global warming, making a living, and the insane costs of medical care. How thoughtless of us to have forgotten to have some feeling for our socks.

 
