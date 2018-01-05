"My boy, smoking is one of the greatest and cheapest enjoyments in life and if you decide in advance not to smoke, I can only say I feel sorry for you."
While Freud is considered a genius for inventing psychoanalysis, most of his theories have been disproved over time. In fact, “talk therapy”, in which people have invested millions of dollars and hours, has been shown to be generally completely unproductive. But at least it’s safer and cheaper than smoking, which has cost billions and killed millions.
Best comments get a free hardcover copy of Living Sanely in an Insane World. We'll email you for your address if you're selected.