Smart People Say The Stupidest Things

"My boy, smoking is one of the greatest and cheapest enjoyments in life and if you decide in advance not to smoke, I can only say I feel sorry for you."

Sigmund Freud (1856-1939) to his 17 year old nephew, who had refused the offer of a cigarette | Austrian neurologist and the founder of psychoanalysis. Freud smoked up to 20 cigars a day.
Source: Daily Rituals, p.39
Say What?

While Freud is considered a genius for inventing psychoanalysis, most of his theories have been disproved over time. In fact, “talk therapy”, in which people have invested millions of dollars and hours, has been shown to be generally completely unproductive. But at least it’s safer and cheaper than smoking, which has cost billions and killed millions.

 
