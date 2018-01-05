“My instructors told me that when you take opioids for pain you can’t become addicted because pain absorbs the euphoria,” one pain specialist told Mr. Quinones. “That was at Harvard Medical School.”

Say What?

At one time doctors advised people to take up smoking to reduce stress. And to avoid exercise because it was dangerous. And Harvard professors have championed socialism, communism, efficient markets theory, and a host of other wrong headed doctrines over time.