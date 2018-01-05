Smart People Say The Stupidest Things

“My instructors told me that when you take opioids for pain you can’t become addicted because pain absorbs the euphoria,” one pain specialist told Mr. Quinones. “That was at Harvard Medical School.”

Sam Quinones on Opiate Boom, June 2015 | American journalist
Source: The Wall Street Journal
Say What?

At one time doctors advised people to take up smoking to reduce stress. And to avoid exercise because it was dangerous. And Harvard professors have championed socialism, communism, efficient markets theory, and a host of other wrong headed doctrines over time.

 
