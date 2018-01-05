"The ratings went right down the tubes," Mr. Trump said at a National Prayer Breakfast in early February, with Mr. Burnett in the audience. "Mark will never, ever bet against Trump again. And I want to just pray for Arnold, if we can, for those ratings."
Really? We're going to pray for a ratings improvement in a reality show? Maybe we should pray for a return to sanity in the crazy reality show that has become the presidency of the United States.
Best comments get a free hardcover copy of Living Sanely in an Insane World. We'll email you for your address if you're selected.