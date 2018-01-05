Smart People Say The Stupidest Things

“It’s not enough to talk about change…you have to deliver change,” Vice President Joe Biden said while discussing corruption at a U.S.-Ukraine investor conference in Washington in July. “They’ve got to put people in jail.”

Joe Biden, August 2015
Source: The Wall Street Journal
Say What?

We couldn't agree more. And how many people did the Obama administration put into jail as a result of financial corruption and crimes that led to the Great Recession? We think that number is 0.

 
