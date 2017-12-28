Amazon’s 49,000% Gain: The Most ‘Super’ of ‘Superstocks’ Since 1926

30

From 1926 through 2015, only 30 stocks accounted for one-third of the cumulative wealth generated by the entire U.S. stock market; of 25,782 stocks. Amazon had the biggest gain during that period with a return of 49,000%.





Only 0.33% of all companies that were part of the U.S. stock market at any point over those nine decades accounted for half of all the wealth generated for investors. And fewer than 1.1% of all the stocks that existed created three-quarters of the stock market’s gains.



