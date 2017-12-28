Real Numbers

Olympic Gold – Per Citizen 

30

The US won 46 Gold Medals in Rio in 2016 and has a population of 321 million.

1

Shaunae Miller dove over the finish line in the women’s quarter mile to win the Bahamas’ only gold medal.The Bahamas has a population of 388,000.

— Source: 

Medals per Capita

 
Posted By: admin 0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Best comments get a free hardcover copy of Living Sanely in an Insane World. We'll email you for your address if you're selected.

Get all the Attitude Media offerings here!