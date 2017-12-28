Real Numbers

Fake Medicines – Massive Killer of African Children 

1,220,000

Number of African children below 5 years who died due to fake or contaminated antimalarial drugs in 39 Sub-Saharan countries according to a World Heath Organization study in 2013.

— Source: 

A New Way to Detect Fake Medicines

 
