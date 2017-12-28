Mobile Banking Gives a Big Boost To Kenya’s Poor

194,000
Number of Kenyans lifted out of extreme poverty between 2008-2014 by mobile banking. Money can be very cheaply transferred across long distances by poor women, allowing many women to move from farming to retail and business.
— Source:
— Source:
