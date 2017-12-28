Real Numbers

Lifted out extreme poverty by mobile banking 

194,000

Number of Kenyans lifted out of extreme poverty between 2008-2014 by mobile banking. Money can be very cheaply transferred across long distances by poor women, allowing many women to move from farming to retail and business.

— Source: 

Mobile Banking Gives a Big Boost To Kenya’s Poor

 
Posted By: admin 0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Best comments get a free hardcover copy of Living Sanely in an Insane World. We'll email you for your address if you're selected.

US PRESIDENTS - THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UGLY