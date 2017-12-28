Real Numbers

Document and The Words in It 

Document

The Lord’s Prayer

The Gettysburg Address

The Declaration of Independence

Government regulations on the sale of cabbage

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, 2017

Words

66

286

1,322

26,911

 

382,979

— Source: 

The Lord’s Prayer is 66 words…

 
