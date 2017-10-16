- Michelle Obama on Harvey Weinstein

Say What?

Harvey Weinstein has been accused of multiple rapes, as well as the sexual harassment of actresses going back several decades. His wife has divorced him, his company has fired him, his brother has accused him of betrayal, the Oscars have removed him as a voting member, he is being investigated by the police on two continents, and his lawyers will be kept busy for years with lawsuits.



So perhaps some people would disagree with the "wonderful human being" comment by the former first lady. Although he certainly is a powerhouse in the sexual assault department.