300
Number of tourists drowned in Mexico in last 10 years
39
Number of tourists drowned in Mexico in 2016
— Source:
Tourists to all-inclusive resorts in Mexico suspect they were given tainted alcohol
Number of tourists drowned in Mexico in last 10 years
Number of tourists drowned in Mexico in 2016
— Source:
Tourists to all-inclusive resorts in Mexico suspect they were given tainted alcohol
Best comments get a free hardcover copy of Living Sanely in an Insane World. We'll email you for your address if you're selected.