Yahoo – Russians Stole Data, but Execs Got the Cash 

That is the number of Yahoo Executives who have been paid over $100 million during the last five years. The current CEO and the former COO, who worked at Yahoo for 15 months.

 

Yahoo is a failed company, by just about any metric, and is worth less now than it was 9 years ago. But it wasn’t a failure for the execs who have managed to siphon its cash.

 

For more, click here.

 

Sign our petition to stop the stealing at Yahoo.

 
