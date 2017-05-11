Yahoo – Russians Stole Data, but Execs Got the Cash 

2

That is the number of Yahoo Executives who have been paid over $100 million during the last five years. The current CEO and the former COO, who worked at Yahoo for 15 months.

Yahoo is a failed company, by just about any metric, and is worth less now than it was 9 years ago. But it wasn’t a failure for the execs who have managed to siphon its cash.

