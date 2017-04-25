NYPD fatal shootings 

93
Fatal shootings by police of civilians in New York City in 1971, the first year for which such records were kept
8
Fatal shootings by police of civilians in New York City in 2015. Of the 8, all had prior arrest records, one was stabbing a police officer, two were violently struggling with police officers to avoid arrest, and the others were carrying some sort of gun.
— Source:
The Wall Street Journal, 2.4.17 The Myth of the Trigger Happy Cop
