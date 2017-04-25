Real Numbers

NYPD fatal shootings 

93

Fatal shootings by police of civilians in New York City in 1971, the first year for which such records were kept

8

Fatal shootings by police of civilians in New York City in 2015. Of the 8, all had prior arrest records,  one was stabbing a police officer, two were violently struggling with police officers to avoid arrest, and the others were carrying some sort of gun.

— Source: 

The Wall Street Journal, 2.4.17  The Myth of the Trigger Happy Cop

 
Posted By: admin 0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Best comments get a free hardcover copy of Living Sanely in an Insane World. We'll email you for your address if you're selected.

Get all the Attitude Media offerings here!