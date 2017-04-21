What Trump and Obama Have in Common 

Feelings about Obamacare? Nope. Thoughts on environmental sustainability? Nope.

But Obama and Trump do act exactly the same in regards to their taxpayer funded lifestyles – that is to say, with complete disregard for the cost to taxpayers.

There has been a lot of talk about the expenses Trump and his family have incurred in terms of travel and security, with his wife, ridiculously, refusing to move into the White House, at a cost of millions to taxpayers. And of course Trump has traveled to his Florida estate just about every weekend.

But, with far less media focus, Obama was an equally profligate spender. Instead of Florida, he often traveled as far as you can possibly can and remain on US soil, with annual trips to Hawaii. And his wife used the White House as an excuse to take every sort of personal pleasure junket.

