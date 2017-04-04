$62.7
Million
55%
Drop in stock price
For the 7 months during 2016 that he was CEO of Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Joseph Papa was paid $62.7 million.
Papa started in May of last year. During his tenure in 2016, Valeant's stock price fell 55%, the company lost $2.4 billion and revenue declined 7.4%.
— Source:
https://www.morningstar.com/news/dow-jones/us-markets/TDJNDN_201703241304/valeant-paid-ceo-627-million-total-wsj.html
